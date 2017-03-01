Napp Pharmaceuticals Secures $2 Million In Financing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Napo”), announced today that it has
obtained $2 million in secured convertible debt financing from New
York-based Kingdon Capital Management, LLC. Proceeds from the financing
will primarily be used by Napo for the commercialization of Mytesi™.
Mytesi™ (crofelemer) is the only antidiarrheal indicated for
the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with
HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Napo introduced Mytesi™
in the U.S. this past October.
“We’re pleased to have additional funds to build inventory and achieve
greater awareness of Mytesi™ among people living with
HIV/AIDS,” commented Katie MacFarlane, Senior Vice President of
Commercial Development at Napo. “Surveys indicate that 1 in 5 people
living with HIV experience diarrhea, and there is a growing demographic
of those who have lived with HIV for more than a decade—a population
that may be more at risk for experiencing diarrhea.”
As previously announced, Napo has signed a non-binding letter of intent
(“LOI”) with Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) (“Jaguar”)
potentially to merge the two companies. Napo has provided Jaguar with
exclusive worldwide rights for veterinary applications to crofelemer and
corresponding rights to all related Napo technology.
About Mytesi™
Mytesi™ (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the
symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with
HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi™ is not
indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious
etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi™. If infectious
etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with
infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their
disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse
reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper
respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%),
flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).
More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.
About Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
San Francisco-based Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on the
development and commercialization of proprietary pharmaceuticals from
rainforest resources for the global marketplace in collaboration with
local partners.
About Kingdon Capital Management, LLC
Kingdon Capital Management, LLC is a New York-based alternative
investment firm founded by Mark Kingdon in 1983. The firm is a
registered investment advisor regulated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and has approximately $2 billion of assets under
management.