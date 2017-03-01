|
Week In Review: China's New Century Healthcare Plans Hong Kong IPO
1/3/2017 8:35:46 AM
New Century Healthcare, a Beijing clinic-hospital operator, was approved to stage a $100 million IPO in Hong Kong; Ascentage Pharma of China completed a $72 million Series B funding, led by SDIC, a China state-sponsored investor; China's Ascentage Pharma reported two milestones for its novel Bcl-2/Bcl-XL inhibitor: NDA approval in the US and IND approval in China; BeiGene dosed its first patient in a China Phase I trial of its PD-1 candidate; Ascletis Pharma of Hangzhou said the CFDA accepted its new drug application for a hepatitis C direct acting agent; and Crown Bioscience, a preclinical CRO with two labs in China, opened a new animal facility in Louisiana.
