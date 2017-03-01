CES 2017: Neogia And Kyomed To Expose Their Shared Clinical Ambitions For Motio HW As A Medical Device For Sleep Apnea

Visit us at Booth 50439 at Eureka Park
The 2 start-ups closed an agreement to accelerate the outcome of
connected medical devices bonded by clinical studies. In Las Vegas, they
demonstrate how connected devices like Motio HWTM
can confirm high clinical potential as medical devices.
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyomed and Neogia announce their partnership to leverage common
worldwide ambitions in e-health. Kyomed, a French start-up providing
services in the field of personalized medicine, and Neogia, an expert in
connected healthcare wearables, part of Fabulasys, attend CES 2017 on a
joint booth to demonstrate how this collaboration contributes to the
emergence of the next generation of connected, reliable and affordable
devices for a more personalized approach of medicine. The partnership
also helps to conduct successful clinical evaluation and get medical
device marketing approvals for the latest innovative wearables for
healthcare.
This collaboration between an e-health technology company and a medical,
clinical and regulatory expert engages clinical and technological
co-developments. Kyomed brings its expertise in clinical validation,
medical device regulation and user experience evaluation. Neogia shares
its recognized know-how in algorithmics and the conception of advanced
technologies for health applications; the start-up also allows
connections with US institutions specialized in sleep health. The
Agreement aims to accelerate the deployment of connected health devices
for which clinical benefits and reliability have been demonstrated. This
helps to engage patients, practitioners, healthcare institutions and
insurances to adopt and recommend such devices to improve patients’
follow-up as patients’ day-to-day life.
During the CES 2017, they present their ambitions for Motio HWTM,
a connected bracelet dedicated to patients suffering from sleep apnea. Motio
HWTM is the first democratized medical device
wearable that prevents, diagnoses and monitors the sleep apnea. It
collects biometrics data (actimetry, heart rate, oxymetry, respiratory
rate) which are sent to an application. Those data are processed by a
unique algorithm to better understand the sleeping profile of each
patient and improve the quality of life.
Neogia details the next
steps of R&D for Motio HWTM, with a focus
on miniaturization and the adaptation to other healthcare major issues
like seniors falling. Kyomed plans clinical evaluations based on the 4
physiological parameters generated by the device.
About Neogia - www.neogia.xyz
/ About Kyomed - www.kyomed.com