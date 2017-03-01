Sonic Healthcare Ltd. And Contextual Genomics Broaden Access To Leading Edge Cancer Genomic Testing

VANCOUVER, Canada & MACQUARIE PARK, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contextual
Genomics Inc. (“Contextual”), developers of molecular-based cancer
tests, and Sonic Healthcare Limited (“Sonic”) (SHL.AX), a global leader
in medical diagnostic services, announced they have signed an agreement
enabling Sonic to provide quality-assured Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS)-based genetic testing to cancer patients in Australia and other
parts of the world.
Under the terms of the distribution, license and services agreement,
Sonic will offer Find-ItTM, a molecular test for solid tumor
cancers, at its laboratories to patients diagnosed with cancer. The
Find-ItTM hotspot assay screens for known gene mutations
found in solid tumor cancers, most of which are treatable with current
therapies or Phase 3 investigational treatments. The Find-ItTM assay
helps to identify optimal therapeutic treatments for patients, recognize
acquired drug-resistant mutations, as well as determine prognostic and
diagnostic implications for patient care. Under the agreement, Sonic
will have access to Contextual’s proprietary bioinformatics molecular
analysis technology and quality control systems (QA Nexus™ suite) and
Contextual will have access to Sonic’s federated structure of
medically-led practices.
Dr. David Huntsman, Contextual Genomics’ Chief Medical Officer said,
“Knowledge gained from molecular analysis allows patients and their
oncologists to make informed, timely treatment decisions. There are a
growing number of new mutation-targeted cancer treatments only
accessible through DNA-based testing, which has not been widely
available. Sonic’s global presence will broaden access to quality
DNA-based diagnostics. This timely access to DNA diagnostics can lead to
better outcomes for patients diagnosed with cancer.”
“We are pleased to expand our services to include quality DNA-based
diagnostics to serve our physicians and their patients. What attracted
Sonic to Contextual was our shared view on quality and how this should
be deployed in cancer genomics. We believe this approach will change the
way cancer is managed”, stated Dr. Graeme Suthers, Director of Genetics
for Sonic Healthcare.
The Find-It™ cancer panel is a multiplex, next-generation sequencing
genomic assay designed for rapid deployment into labs around the world.
Find-It™ evaluates the mutation status of tumor DNA at more than 100
well-characterized positions, identifying the somatic mutations that
have the greatest potential to impact treatment decisions. QA Nexus™ is
a quality control system embedded into all Find-It™ assays and into
Contextual’s bioinformatic pipeline.
About Sonic Healthcare:
Sonic Healthcare (www.sonichealthcare.com.au)
is an international medical diagnostics company, offering extensive
laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology services to the medical
community. With 31,000 employees around the world, Sonic Healthcare is
recognised for quality and service excellence, innovative technology,
commitment to staff and continuing financial strength. Sonic Healthcare
is represented in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany,
Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland and the USA. The global head office of
Sonic Healthcare is in Sydney, Australia.
About Contextual Genomics:
Contextual Genomics (www.contextualgenomics.com)
has developed cost-effective and clinically actionable molecular tests
that guide diagnosis and treatment of cancer. These customized tests are
offered by our partner laboratories around the world with Contextual
conducting bioinformatics services via a SaaS model. The collection of
data via this robust network of partners and the use of machine-learning
tools allows Contextual Genomics to improve patient care through
improved clinical trial enrollment and new treatment algorithms.
Contextual is managed by global leaders in cancer research and
bioinformatics, who have unparalleled expertise in cancer genomics and
the clonal evolution of cancer.
