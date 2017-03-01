Cannabics Pharma Announces A New Dosage Of 5mg THC Cannabis Capsule Treating Cancer Patients Suffering From Cachexia And Anorexia Syndrome

BETHESDA, Maryland, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) today announced development of Cannabics 5mg THC Capsule intended for naïve patient who have not tried cannabis in the past.

Dr. Eyal Ballan, Chief scientist of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals stated, "Our mission is to find the right balance between efficacy on the one hand and the elimination of undesired psychoactive effects on other."

The Cannabics 5mg THC capsule is currently being evaluated by the company in a clinical study as a palliative treatment, which is conducted by the oncology department at the prestigious Rambam Medical Center in northern Israel and under strict regulations of the Ministry of Health, by whom Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has been licensed since 2014.

The study is taking place in Israel, it is fully registered with the US NIH under "Cannabics Capsules as Treatment to Improve Cancer Related CACS in Advanced Cancer Patients", Identifier NCT02359123, and may be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02359123

"The majority of our cancer trial patients have no previous experience with Cannabis, hence this recalibration of the THC level may be more amenable. We believe there is a significant potential medical market for our 5mg THC capsule in countries that have now instituted medical cannabis regulations," said Itamar Borochov, CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a U.S based public company, is dedicated to the development of Personalized Anti-Cancer and Palliative treatments. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health for its work in both scientific and clinical research. The Company's focus is on harnessing the therapeutic properties of natural Cannabinoid formulations and diagnostics. Cannabics' vision is to create individually tailored natural therapies for cancer patients, utilizing advanced screening systems and personalized bioinformatics tools.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed on December 13th, 2016. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

For Further Information, please contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-877-424-2429

Info@Cannabics.com

http://www.Cannabics.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabics-pharmaceuticals-announces-a-new-dosage-of-5mg-thc-cannabis-capsule-treating-cancer-patients-suffering-from-cachexia-and-anorexia-syndrome-300384541.html

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.