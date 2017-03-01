Tiziana Life Sciences Plc In-Licenses NI-1201, A Fully Human Anti-IL-6R Monoclonal Antibody

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiziana Life Sciences plc (AIM: TILS, the "Company"), a clinical stage
biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for cancer, autoimmune
and inflammatory diseases, announced the acquisition of an exclusive
world-wide license for NI-1201, a fully human anti-interleukin-6
receptor (IL-6R) monoclonal antibody (mAb), from Novimmune SA. In
exchange for the exclusive license from Novimmune the Company agreed to
an upfront cash payment, milestone payments, and a royalty on future
sales.
Monoclonal antibodies against IL-6R have been explored as potential
drugs to treat inflammation in the past. NI-1201’s unique mechanism,
however, has the potential to considerably increase anti-inflammatory
activity as well as complementing the Company’s program on foralumab
(NI-0401), a fully human oral anti-CD3 mAb.
"We view NI-1201 as a potential game-changer for addressing the high
unmet need of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases” commented Gabriele
Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana Life Sciences. “The acquisition of NI-1201
not only strengthens our business strategy of developing novel fully
human mAbs to treat life-threatening inflammatory diseases such as
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rheumatoid arthritis, but
expands our potential to leverage the pioneering work we are doing with
foralumab, the oral anti-CD3 mAb to treat autoimmune and inflammatory
diseases.”
“The acquisition of NI-1201 is both strategic and very exciting for
Tiziana Life Sciences because a fully human anti-IL-6R mAb perfectly
complements foralumab, the Company’s fully human oral anti-CD3 mAb which
is being explored for treatment of NASH and type 2 diabetes,” said
Professor Howard Weiner, a member of Tiziana Life Sciences’ Scientific
Advisory Board. “It is known that dampening inflammatory signals driven
by IL-6 enhances the induction of the regulatory mechanism induced by
anti-CD3 mAb’s (Faria
AM and Weiner
HL. Oral tolerance. Immunol
Rev. 2005; 206:232-59).”
About anti-IL6R (NI-1201)
A key driver of chronic inflammation is excessive production of IL-6 and
its receptor IL-6R, both of which are responsible for inducing
inflammatory responses. NI-1201, a fully human anti-IL-6R mAb, differs
from other anti-IL-6R mAb’s such as tocilizumab (Actemra, Hoffmann-La
Roche), which exerts its pro-inflammatory effects predominantly through
binding to membrane-bound IL-6R, in that NI-1201 acts not only on
membrane-bound IL-6R, but also on soluble IL-6R, and is also able to
deplete circulating levels of IL-6 in blood.
About Professor Weiner
Howard L. Weiner M.D. is the Robert L. Kroc Professor of Neurology at
the Harvard Medical School and Director and Founder of the Partners
Multiple Sclerosis Center and Co-Director of the Ann Romney Center for
Neurologic Diseases at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He has
pioneered immunotherapy in multiple sclerosis, and has investigated
immune mechanisms in nervous system diseases including Alzheimer’s
disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, stroke and brain tumours. He has
also pioneered investigation of the mucosal immune system for the
treatment of autoimmune and other diseases.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on
the discovery and development of novel molecules that treat human
disease in oncology and immunology.
The Company is focused on its lead compound, milciclib, a molecule which
blocks the action of specific enzymes called cyclin-dependent kinases
(CDK) involved in cell division as well as a number of other protein
kinases. Milciclib is currently completing phase II clinical trials for
epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously
treated with chemotherapy and has filed an IND to enroll patients in an
exploratory trial in Hepatic Cellular Carcinoma (HCC).
The Company is also in clinical development of foralumab. Foralumab is
the only fully human engineered anti-human CD3 antibody in clinical
development. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide
range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative
colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel
disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a
T-cell response is desirable.
Tiziana Life Sciences' clinical development teams are working on its
Bcl-3 candidate; which has a prominent role in the metastasis of mammary
cancers, and has elucidated the mechanism of Bcl-3 action to be a
regulator of cancer cell motility and has also determined that Bcl-3
inhibition suppresses cell motility in triple-negative, HER-2-positive
PR- and ER-positive breast cancer sub-types, suggesting that Bcl-3 may
be a master regulator of this metastatic property not only in aggressive
breast cancers, but across the clinical spectrum of breast disease. The
Company is preparing the IND package with the intention of progressing
to clinical trials early 2017.
For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com