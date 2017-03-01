Portola (PTLA) To Webcast Corporate Update On January 10, 2017

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq:PTLA) today announced that it will host an investor webcast to review recent achievements and corporate and product milestones over the next year. The webcast, which will take place on Tuesday, January 10, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), will coincide with the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



During the investor event, Portola’s senior management team will provide updates on clinical, regulatory and manufacturing milestones for its three wholly-owned product candidates, AndexXa™ (andexanet alfa), betrixaban and cerdulatinib.

AndexXa, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-designated Breakthrough Therapy, is in development for patients treated with a direct (apixaban, rivaroxaban or edoxaban) or indirect (enoxaparin) Factor Xa inhibitor when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. Betrixaban, which has Fast Track designation from the FDA, is an oral Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant in development for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in acute medically ill patients. Cerdulatinib, an oral, dual Syk/JAK kinase inhibitor, is in development to treat patients with resistant or relapsed hematologic cancer.

Webcast Details

To access the live investor webcast on Tuesday, January 10, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, go to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.portola.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company is advancing three programs, including betrixaban, an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor; AndexXa™ (andexanet alfa), a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable Factor Xa inhibitor; and cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers. Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective Syk inhibitors for inflammatory conditions. For more information, visit www.portola.com and follow the Company on Twitter @Portola_Pharma.

