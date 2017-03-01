Covalon Technologies Ltd. CEO Provides Update On Anticipated Fiscal 2017 Financial Growth

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV:COV), an
advanced medical technologies company, announced today an update by the
Company’s Chief Executive Officer on Covalon’s anticipated financial
growth for fiscal 2017.
Brian Pedlar, Covalon’s CEO, stated:
“Covalon press-released a number of successes in 2016 that have truly
transformed the Company, not only operationally, but financially as
well. During its 2016 fiscal year ending September 30, 2016, Covalon
focused heavily on the health care tender process in the Middle East and
identifying the key public, government and private health care
facilities that set standards of care in each specific region. The
success of the strategy was to disrupt existing supply chains and
replace them with Covalon products, based on the respective merits of
our underlying technologies. These successes did not occur in time for
us to financially impact our 2016 fiscal year that ended on September
30, 2016. However, their foundation will result in significant upside
growth for us in fiscal 2017, which began October 1, 2016 and ends
September 30, 2017.
“I reported in August of 2016 that Covalon had been awarded one-year
tenders or contracts from the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, with a
minimum annual guaranteed value of over $11 million for the exclusive
supply of Covalon’s advanced collagen wound dressing (ColActive Plus)
and its anti-microbial silicone vascular access dressing (IV Clear). We
reported at the time that these new contracts would occur in our fiscal
2017 year, in addition to the Company’s existing business in the region
and in addition to other growth opportunities in the Middle East and
Latin America.
“I am happy to report that we completed the first deliveries in our
quarter ended December 31, 2016 and are on track to complete the
remaining deliveries of product over the next three quarters of fiscal
2017. We expect these contracts to contribute a minimum total of $11
million of additional revenue in our fiscal 2017. Our quarter ended
December 31, 2016 will be representative of the level of business we can
expect throughout our fiscal 2017 and should allow us to achieve $20
million of revenue in 2017, a dramatic increase over anticipated fiscal
2016 revenue.
“Winning these tenders was a huge breakthrough for Covalon and validated
our strategy to participate in government sponsored tenders, starting in
the Middle East, by employing an aggressive brand awareness campaign and
capturing market share from other multinational companies. Covalon’s
products also received the support of key opinion leaders in the region
who had evaluated Covalon products for over a year and ended up
recommending them over the competition. For example, the key opinion
leaders discovered that ColActive Plus helps to heal chronic diabetic
wounds, which prevented the need for costly and debilitating limb
amputations.
“We have begun implementation of this model in other countries in the
Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Europe. We expect to continue to
aggressively build a foundation in these markets during 2017, which we
expect will begin to impact Covalon in a positive financial way in the
second half of calendar 2017. In larger, more complex markets such as
China, we continue to identify and assess the best course for Covalon to
partner and position itself successfully.
“We have a small, stable base of advanced wound care business within the
United States that has continued to grow each year, and is serviced
through a network of third-party distributors. We expect double-digit
growth in 2017 from this network, due to ongoing organic growth and the
addition of net-new third-party distributors in late 2016.
“In 2016, we established a direct sales relationship in the United
States with a small number of prestigious vascular access clinicians who
have been using IV Clear successfully with pediatric and oncology
patients to help protect them from incurring infections due to their
treatments. We also established relationships with large distributors
such as Medline Industries, Owens & Minor and others, who are offering
IV Clear for sale directly to United States institutions. These
relationships remove barriers to procurement of IV Clear that previously
existed and makes it much more seamless for thousands of institutions to
gain access to our product, from a procurement perspective. We are very
excited about the continual traction of IV Clear in the United States
and we intend to aggressively expand our distribution network for IV
Clear in 2017.
“During the second half of calendar 2017, we anticipate receiving United
States Federal Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance for our new
MediClear Pre-Op product, which is designed to help reduce the presence
of microbial contamination on a patient’s skin prior to a surgical
procedure. We expect MediClear Pre-Op to be transformative in the $2.8
billion pre-surgical skin antisepsis market because of its unique
ability to protect a patient from exposure to bacteria and other harmful
microbes.
“Covalon also continues to use an OEM revenue model based on selling or
licensing its technologies to large medical companies. Covalon is sought
out by market-leading companies in a variety of market segments for our
expertise in developing new medical products. Many of our followers may
not be aware that we also work with groups who are much larger than
Covalon to assist them with various scientific and regulatory
initiatives on a consulting basis. We are able to deliver differentiated
products very cost-effectively based on our extensive intellectual
property and know-how in getting combination medical devices advanced
through the FDA regulatory process.
“Our new product development teams are also looking at technologies
invented outside of Covalon. We have identified several third-party
technologies that we believe have the opportunity to disrupt large
markets, and that we can effectively and quickly commercialize. We
encourage collaborative relationships with companies or inventors who
may have developed disruptive, early-stage technology and require a
strategic partner to help them manage their product’s road to commercial
success.
“I am extremely confident in our business model and its ability to
rapidly scale. We have earned the respect of the industry in which we
operate from various perspectives, despite Covalon operating mainly in
‘stealth mode’, with limited marketing budgets and limited investments
in promotion. Our aim has been to earn the respect of the key decision
makers for each of the products we have developed based on the efficacy
(the quality and performance) of our products, in order to generate
commercial success. Being a micro-cap healthcare company means our
products must speak for themselves. We have seen this lead to commercial
success for us in targeted parts of the world. During 2017, this has
already begun to translate to expected revenue streams and in turn value
to our stakeholders.”
