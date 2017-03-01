Axcella Augments Leadership Team With The Appointment Of Three Key Hires

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcella, a biotechnology company pioneering transformative medicines for
patients with severe conditions caused by disrupted amino acid biology,
announced today the addition of three new members to its senior
leadership team: Thomas Leggett, MBA, Chief Financial Officer; Iman
Barilero, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory
Science, Patient Advocacy and Pharmacovigilance Officer; and Veena
Warikoo, Ph.D., Vice President, Product Development.
“We welcome Thomas, Iman and Veena to the Axcella team and look forward
to the contributions they will make as we advance our pipeline of novel
therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including our clinical-stage
metabolic and neurological disease programs,” said Robert Connelly,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. “Tom’s unique
background of substantial investment banking and biopharmaceutical
industry experience will help propel Axcella forward in 2017, as we seek
new partnerships and expand our platform into new disease areas. Iman’s
extensive global experience in regulatory science and policy, and drug
development will help the company deliver novel, unprecedented medicines
to patients of unmet medical needs. With her deep product development
and manufacturing experience, Veena will augment the Axcella management
team as we transition from research to product development.”
During his 13 years as an investment banker, Mr. Leggett worked at J.P.
Morgan Securities, Healthcare Group and later as a Vice President at
Lazard Frères & Company and an Executive Director in the Healthcare
Group at UBS Securities. He raised over $6 billion in equity and $26
billion in debt while advising on over $32 billion in mergers and
acquisitions transactions for healthcare clients. Most recently, as the
Treasurer and Head of Business Development Finance at Purdue Pharma
L.P., Mr. Leggett executed five strategic transactions, including the
recently announced alliance for the joint U.S. commercialization of
Symproic® (naldemedine) with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. He received
his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Columbia University and earned
his Master’s in Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton
School.
Dr. Barilero comes to Axcella with 30 years of multidisciplinary,
international drug development and regulatory experience across academia
and industry, spanning a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas. Before
joining Axcella, she served as Vice President, Global Regulatory
Development Strategy, Science, Intelligence and Policy at Lundbeck,
where she played an instrumental role in the global approval of several
products including Selincro®, Brintellix®, Rexulti®
and Abilify Maintena®. Dr. Barilero previously worked in
regulatory affairs at Johnson & Johnson and held roles of increasing
responsibility at Hoffman-La Roche in regulatory affairs,
pharmacovigilance and medical information. She received her Pharm.D.
from the University of Damascus and both her Master’s degree in
Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology and Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the
University of Paris VI. She also recently obtained her certificate in
Leadership Transition from INSEAD Business School in Paris.
Dr. Warikoo has 17 years of experience in process development,
manufacturing and organizational management. Most recently, she worked
for nearly a decade at Sanofi Genzyme, where she held roles of
increasing responsibility in therapeutics development and manufacturing,
including overseeing the development of an end-to-end, integrated
biomanufacturing platform. During her career, Dr. Warikoo has worked on
the commercialization teams for several drugs, including Alprolix®,
Plegridy®, Atryn®, Lumizyme® and
Thymoglobulin®, as well as on the post-commercialization
teams for the drugs, Avonex®, Cerezyme®, Myozyme®,
Fabrazyme® and Thyrogen®. Dr. Warikoo obtained her
Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Oklahoma and completed her
postdoctoral training in Environmental Engineering at Stanford
University.
Axcella also announced that Peter Mueller, Ph.D., has resigned from his
current role as President of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, to focus
on The Mueller Health Foundation, an organization he created that is
dedicated to the eradication of global, lethal infectious diseases, with
a main focus on tuberculosis.
“During the past two years, Peter has made substantial contributions
especially in establishing firm scientific foundations and building a
strong team. We thank him for his time and wish him well in his future
endeavors,” said Mr. Connelly.
About Axcella
Axcella is pioneering a revolutionary therapeutic modality that
identifies how disturbances in amino acid biology lead to disease. The
company’s platform rapidly yields novel molecules to restore normal
amino acid homeostasis, treat disease and reactivate healthy central
metabolism.
Axcella has expeditiously translated its discoveries into molecules that
have been tested in 10 clinical trials to date, with lead programs in
intractable epilepsy, NASH and pathological atrophy. Its lead clinical
candidates have demonstrated in human and preclinical models an ability
to bring homeostasis to dysregulated cells, repair cellular function,
restore healthy pathways, and regenerate tissue and healthy organ
function. The company was founded by VentureLabs, the Innovation Foundry
at Flagship Pioneering, and has received financing from Flagship’s
venture funds, alongside co-investors Fidelity Research & Management
Group, Gurnet Point Capital and Nestlé Health Science. Axcella is based
in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.axcellahealth.com.