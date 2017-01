Cardiologist Picks The Top 10 Heart Stories Of 2016

As 2016 winds down, it is a good time to look back on some of the biggest developments in cardiology this year. Here is my list of the top 10 heart-related stories.10. Precision medicine is moving into cardiology. This year saw advances in the development of a “genetic score” that can help predict the occurrence of heart disease. Scientists have found more than 50 genetic markers, each of which suggests higher risk. By looking at the number of these markers in your blood or saliva sample, you can know if you have a high risk of having a heart attack. These tests will soon be commercially available