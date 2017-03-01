 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Lawsuit: Valeant (VRX) Is Letting "Female Viagra" Sales Sag



1/3/2017 7:35:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Have you heard of Addyi, the first and only drug approved to help women with low sexual desire?

If not, you are definitely not alone.

That's the heart of a new battle over $800-a-month Addyi, often called "the female Viagra" because developers hoped for the same kind of blockbuster sales that erectile dysfunction drugs have seen.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 