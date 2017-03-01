Cantel Medical (CMN) Appoints Dottie Donnelly Brienza As Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

LITTLE FALLS, N. J., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) announced today that Dottie Donnelly Brienza has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 3, 2017. In this new role, Ms. Brienza will have responsibility for Cantel's global HR function, including its people strategy, policies, systems and processes such as talent management, succession planning, learning and development, compensation and benefits, performance and recruiting. She will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and will report to Cantel's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jorgen B. Hansen.

"Dottie is an accomplished executive with extensive leadership experience in human resources and I'm pleased to welcome her to Cantel to lead our global Human Resources function," stated Hansen. "With her successful track record in talent management, leading change and succession planning as well as her experience in organizational leadership in complex business environments, I'm confident that Dottie will be a terrific asset as we continue to focus on building a high performing culture to support Cantel's strategy."

Ms. Brienza joins Cantel from Bristol-Myers Squibb where most recently she was Vice President, Global Organizational Performance. Prior to that, Dottie spent the bulk of her career in various leadership roles for almost 20 years at Johnson & Johnson, including Chief Human Resources Officer for Ethicon. She also held senior executive roles at Merck, Hilton Worldwide, and Honeywell such as SVP Global Talent Management, VP Organization Development, and Chief Diversity Officer.

Dottie has a Master of Science degree in Organization Development and Human Behavior from the American University in Washington, DC and bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Communications from Marywood University, Scranton, PA.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products. For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks detailed in Cantel's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

