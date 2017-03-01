Qardio Makes A Breakthrough In Preventative Healthcare With The Launch Of QardioCore, The First Wearable ECG Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio, Inc., the award-winning digital health company today announced that its highly anticipated product, QardioCore, a revolutionary wearable ECG monitor, is now available for pre-order at www.getqardio.com.

QardioCore is the first wearable medical electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) monitor allowing users to proactively look after their heart health long-term, all without the need for wires or patches. Packed with proprietary sensor technology, QardioCore records more than 20 million data points, streaming the user's live medical-grade data to their smartphones.

ECG monitors sense the tiny electrical charges on the skin arising from the heart muscle's electrophysiological activity. Most ECG monitors are bulky and burdensome, require a complicated fitting in the doctor's office or provide limited information on the user's heart performance. QardioCore, by contrast, is wearable and designed for continuous monitoring anytime and anywhere, without compromising comfort and lifestyle. QardioCore is also the first ECG monitor to be IP65 certified, making it splash and rain-resistant.

QardioCore is worn as a chest strap and seamlessly records continuous ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, temperature and activity data. The data can then be easily and automatically shared, for example, with medical professionals. Athletes can also take advantage of QardioCore to help them achieve peak performance and optimize their training.

QardioCore pairs with the free Qardio App for iOS and works with iPhone, iPad, iPod as well as Apple Health. It works alongside other Qardio's products, including QardioArm, a smart blood pressure monitor, QardioBase, wireless scale and body analyzer and QardioMD, a dashboard for doctors.

"Cardiovascular health is the biggest health challenge in the developed world and with QardioCore, we make it easier, better and more cost-effective for everyone. The ability to view and analyze such important data remotely and in context, as it is being generated, can substantially enhance the diagnostic yield. QardioCore is a game-changer for doctors, patients and health conscious individuals, and a big step towards preventative health," said Rosario Iannella, CTO at Qardio. "For elite athletes, cardiovascular health is the cornerstone of performance, and QardioCore puts a wealth of actionable biometrics including medical-grade beat-by-beat heart tracking into an athlete's hands, empowering them to be their best."

QardioCore is priced at USD449, EUR499, and GBP449.

Qardio will be showcasing its products at CES 2017, in the Health & Wellness Section of Tech West in the Sands Expo at Booth 43406.

About Qardio:

Qardio is a leading digital health company that combines innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics to create connected health devices you can use anytime, anywhere. Qardio's clinically-validated products include: QardioArm, QardioBase, QardioCore and QardioMD. Qardio's products should be only used in conjunction with professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and not as a substitute, or a replacement for it. Qardio creates products and services that conform to US quality, safety and security requirements for medical products, while delivering a modern user experience. QardioCore will begin selling in the US after receiving US Food and Drug Administration clearance. Qardio, QardioArm, QardioBase, QardioCore, QardioMD and their respective logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Qardio, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

