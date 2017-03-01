Hologenix, The Manufacturer Of Celliant Technology, Adds Two Board Members

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, LLC today announced the appointment of two officers to its Board of Directors. Bill Werlin, apparel industry veteran and former president of The North Face, was appointed to the company's board and David Horinek, Celliant® inventor and Hologenix co-founder, rejoined the board.

Celliant is a responsive textile technology for apparel, bedding and veterinary products. Celliant's patented technology harnesses and recycles the body's natural energy through the use of fibers, and is used globally by more than 60 companies.

"We now have an exceptional leadership foundation in place and we couldn't be more pleased with these appointments," said Seth Casden, CEO of Hologenix, LLC. "Both of these individuals' deep professional backgrounds and passionate commitment to innovation will bring immeasurable experience to our board."

"Bill has 30+ years executive experience with leading global brands. His expertise will be invaluable as tier-1 brands continue to adapt Celliant technology," said Casden.

Werlin has held executive positions with The North Face, Patagonia, Burton, KEEN footwear, and other global brands in industries such as outdoor equipment, recreational footwear, and cycling, golf and mountain apparel. His expertise includes organizational strategy, structure, and implementation as well as brand development, marketing and advertising.

In addition to Werlin, Horinek is rejoining the board to drive further innovation. "We are pleased to welcome David back to the board. He combines his technical knowledge with a passion for the health and well being of our global community," said Casden.

Horinek invented Celliant and is devoted to developing and bringing to market new technologies. He oversees research & development and the production of Celliant, creating rigorous testing protocols to demonstrate the efficacy of Celliant.

About Hologenix LLC and Celliant®

Hologenix, LLC, Celliant's (www.celliant.com) parent company, is committed to developing and marketing products that improve people's lives. Celliant is a revolutionary, patented technology that harnesses and recycles the body's natural energy through the medium of fibers. Celliant's applied science utilizes a blend of minerals and proprietary ingredients embedded into the core of the fiber. Use of products containing this technology has been clinically proven to improve athletic performance, sleep quality and wellness.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hologenix-llc-the-manufacturer-of-celliant-technology-adds-two-board-members-300384270.html

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC