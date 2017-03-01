Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Deal Could Break Up Actelion (ALIOF.PK) Into Two Companies

|
Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to acquire Swiss biotechnology company Actelion that would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The deal structure would allow J&J to acquire Actelion with a cash offer in the region of $260 per share, a little more than what it had offered when it walked away from negotiations earlier this month. It also would allow Actelion shareholders to benefit financially from Actelion's R&D pipeline, the people said.
