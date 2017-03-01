 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
2017 Could Be The Year When Brains Connect Without Speaking A Word



1/3/2017 7:16:50 AM

Another year begins, and another science fiction concept is becoming science fact. 2017 will be the year when brain-to-brain communication between humans takes a major step forward.

If that sounds incredible, consider that it’s already happened in studies with rats, mice and monkeys, and in a limited way with humans as well. None of the studies have quite accomplished mind reading, but they have bridged the chasm between brains in a way that didn’t seem possible until recently.

Forbes


Forbes
  		 

