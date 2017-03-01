|
Biotech Startups Salivate as Bay Area's Versant Ventures Lands a Record $400 Million
1/3/2017 7:10:34 AM
Versant Ventures has once again racked up a record new biotech fund. Fund VI has landed, weighing in at $400 million, well ahead of the initial $350 million goal and Fund V’s $305 million total.
That’s enough cash to back some two dozen upstarts in the biotech world, and you can expect a sizable amount to be directed at the emerging companies being forged in its discovery incubators in Canada and the US: Blueline Bioscience in Toronto, Highline Therapeutics in New York, and Inception Sciences in San Diego, Vancouver and Montreal.
