Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend For First Quarter 2017

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2017 of $0.80 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017. The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2017.

