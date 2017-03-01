|
Five December Deals That Fueled Big Biotech Run-Ups on Wall Street
1/3/2017 6:25:44 AM
December was a big month for deal-making in biotech, with partnerships formed around new compounds being developed to treat cancer, neurological disorders, kidney and liver disease, and more. Among the winners were five biotech companies that may not be household names, but that are now set to advance some key pipeline projects along with their deep-pocketed backers. Here’s the lowdown on what these companies are developing and why investors are optimistic about their prospects.
comments powered by