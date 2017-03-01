|
How Allergan (AGN) CEO's New Model Will be Tested in 2017
1/3/2017 6:15:08 AM
Brent Saunders's rise has been swift. He's risen so far, so fast, and in such an unusual way that the whole pharma industry is watching to see whether he'll fail -- or should be imitated.
About seven years ago, Saunders led the consumer health division at Schering-Plough. Now he's in the captain's chair at Allergan plc, the $66 billion pharma giant he helped build from what was once a smallish New Jersey generics company called Watson Pharmaceuticals.
