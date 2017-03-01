Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
3 of the Biggest Risks for
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(
BMY
) in 2017
Tweet
1/3/2017 6:08:17 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
From a financial standpoint, 2016 was terrific for Bristol-Myers Squibb. Revenue jumped more than 25% year over year in the first three quarters. Earnings more than doubled. Can the big drugmaker perform as well in 2017? Here are three of the biggest risks that Bristol-Myers Squibb faces in the new year.
Read at
Motley Fool
Related News
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Inks $936 Million “Armed” Oncolytic Virus Deal With
PsiOxus
Biotech Pros Say The Sector Is Poised For A Comeback In 2017
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) to Shut Down Three Sites by 2020 But Will Expand in New Jersey and Massachusetts
Why This Clinical Stage Biotech Should Be on Your Radar
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) And
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Highlight First Data From Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) In Combination With Opdivo (Nivolumab) In Relapsed Or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma At
American Society of Hematology
Annual Meeting
2016 Was A Terrible Year For Biotech But The Tweets Were On Point
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Release: Opdivo (Nivolumab) Alone Or Combined With Yervoy (Ipilimumab) Shows Encouraging Response And Survival Rates In Recurrent Small Cell Lung Cancer, From Phase I/II Study Checkmate -032
As R&D Returns Take A Hit, Some Pharmas Are Ramping Up Spending
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Release: Encouraging Survival Observed With Opdivo (Nivolumab) Plus Yervoy(Ipilimumab) With Longer Follow-Up In First-Line Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, In Updated Phase 1b Checkmate -012 Study
3 Low Key Biotechs to Put on Your Watch List in 2017
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Motley Fool
•
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor