Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
New Jersey's
Braeburn Pharma
Files Paperwork for $150 Million IPO
Tweet
1/3/2017 6:02:11 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, a commercial stage pharmaceutical offering implantable treatment for opioid addiction, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.
The Princeton, NJ-based company was founded in 59 and booked $43 thousand in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BBRX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Renaissance Capital
Related News
Braeburn Pharma
And
Camurus
Announce Positive Top-Line Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine (CAM2038) For Treatment Of Opioid Addiction
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Public Offering
Braeburn Pharma
Release: Probuphine Implant For Opioid Dependence Featured At
2016 International Society Of Addiction Medicine Meeting
Massachusetts VC-Backed Biotech
Ra Pharma
Files for $86 Million IPO
Braeburn Pharma
And
Camurus
Expand Collaboration And License Agreement To Include New Combination Product For Pain and Nausea
Gene Editing Phenom
CRISPR
(CRSP) Files for $90 Million IPO
Braeburn Pharma
And
Camurus
Expand Collaboration And License Agreement To Include New Combination Product For Pain And Nausea
Thar Pharma
Files for $50 Million IPO
Braeburn Pharma
And
Camurus
Enroll First Patients In A Phase 3 Efficacy Trial Of CAM2038 For Treatment Of Chronic Low Back Pain
Novan
Files Paperwork for $60 Million IPO to Develop Skin Drugs
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
Renaissance Capital
•
Braeburn Pharmaceutical
•
Biotech/Pharma - IPO, Filings