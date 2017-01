New Jersey's Braeburn Pharma Files Paperwork for $150 Million IPO

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, a commercial stage pharmaceutical offering implantable treatment for opioid addiction, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.The Princeton, NJ-based company was founded in 59 and booked $43 thousand in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BBRX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.