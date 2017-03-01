|
1 Bay Area and 1 Massachusetts Biotech That Made Investors Squeal With Glee Last Year
1/3/2017 5:50:48 AM
Long-term holders of Gilead Sciences enjoyed some market-thumping gains in years past, but concern over sagging hepatitis-C antiviral sales caused the stock to slide about 26.5% in 2016. Despite a generally bleak year for Gilead, and for biotech stocks in general, shares of Exelixis, Inc. and TESARO Inc. have skyrocketed.
Can these biotechs continue climbing throughout the new year and beyond, or are they about to sputter and run out of fuel? Let's look at what's propelling them upward to see why they might be better picks than Gilead Sciences.
comments powered by