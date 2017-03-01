|
2 Struggling Biotechs and How to Play Them in 2017
1/3/2017 5:46:32 AM
On a day of light economic news, the three major indices fell slightly Friday. But they finished the year in the black as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 13% year to date, the S&P 500 was up almost 10% and the Nasdaq rose 7.5% in 2016. It was a better than average year for the markets.
How 2017 unfolds remains uncertain. Some experts believe the downward pressure in evidence Friday will continue. Investors will want to be prepared. Yet they may also want to look out for bargains. Mylan , Sears Holdings and Endo International had a rocky 2016, to say the least.
