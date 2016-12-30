Axim Biotech Expands Advisory Board To Broaden The Development Of Cannabinoids' Therapeutic Indications

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in biotechnology cannabinoid research and development, announced today the addition of renowned Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Dr. Emil Engels MD, MBA, CPC. Dr. Emil Engel serves as Partner at Fairfax Anesthesiology Associates and American Anesthesiology of Virginia.



“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Engles has agreed to join our Advisory Board,” said George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “Dr. Engels will advise us on our post-herpetic neuropathy, restless leg syndrome and other neurodegenerative and pain IP developments and clinical programs. Furthermore, he will advise on the development of our analgesia program to broaden cannabinoid-based therapeutic indications.”

Dr. Emil Engels, MD, MBA, CPC received his medical degree from Yale University, and did his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He completed additional fellowship in cardiac anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and is currently a Partner at Fairfax Anesthesiology Associates and American Anesthesiology of Virginia.

Dr. Engels earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a Lean Six-Sigma Certification and is a Certified Professional Coder.

He also serves as Corporate Compliance Officer for Fairfax Anesthesiology Associates, and serves on the Mednax Corporate Coding and Compliance Committees. Dr. Engels serves on the following ASA committees: Committee of Economics and the Committee on Large Group Practices. He is currently the President-Elect of the Virginia Society of Anesthesiologists (VSA). In addition, Dr. Engels participates on the Medicare Carrier Advisory Committee for Novitas.

About AXIM®

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC:AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, and MedChew Rx, a combination CBD/THC gum that is undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is a major investor in AXIM. For more information, visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

