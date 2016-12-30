Golden Meditech To Sell Its Equity Interest In China Cord Blood For Cash Consideration Of RMB5.764 Billion

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801, TWSE stock code: 910801) ("Golden Meditech" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in China, announces that it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Nanjing Yingpeng Huikang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) 1 ("Yingpeng Huikang Fund" or the "Purchaser") on 30 December 2016 regarding the disposal of the Company's entire equity stake in China Cord Blood Corporation ("CCBC") which represents 65.4% equity interest in CCBC on a fully diluted basis, for total cash consideration of RMB5.764 billion. The Company will host an extraordinary general meeting for shareholders to approve the transaction.

As part of the transaction, Golden Meditech agrees to give three years' performance guarantee of CCBC in favour of the Purchaser. In case of earnings shortfall, Golden Meditech will compensate the Purchaser by cash in an amount to be calculated in accordance with the formula set forth in the profit compensation agreement.

Upon completion, this transaction will result in significant return to both the Group and its shareholders. The Group will utilise the capital derives from this transaction to consolidate its healthcare services platform, further expand its medical and healthcare businesses and engage in strategic diversification. The board of directors of the Company will also consider a possible dividend payment as a mean to reward its shareholders.

The completion of the transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of effectiveness conditions and the satisfaction (or waiving, if applicable) of all the condition precedents as set out in the sale and purchase agreement, including but not limited to obtaining all relevant regulatory approvals and shareholders' approvals.

Details of the transaction has been published by the Company in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and posted on the Company's website as follows: http://www.goldenmeditech.com/big5/ir/announcements.php

About Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00 801, TWSE stock code: 910801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market, the cord blood storage market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

About Nanjing Yingpeng Huikang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Nanjing Yingpeng Huikang Medical Industry Investment Partnesrhip (Limited Partnership) is a merger and acquisition fund focusing on the medical and healthcare industry. It is found by Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. and several other institutions. Its fund managers are Nanjing Yingpeng Asset Management Limited 2 and Shanghai Guotai Junan Haojing Investments Management Limited 3, both are limited liability companies governed by the PRC law.

About China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE stock code: CO)

CCBC (www.chinacordbloodcorp.com), a subsidiary of Golden Meditech, is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in Mainland China. It is principally engaged in the provision of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services in the PRC. CCBC owns exclusive licenses in Beijing, Guangdong and Zhejiang, and a minority interest in the exclusive operator in Shandong. It is one of the major shareholders of Cordlife Group Limited, the largest cord blood bank operator in Southeast Asia.

[1] The English name of Nanjing Yingpeng Huikang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) is for identification purpose only. [2] The English name of Nanjing Yingpeng Asset Management Limited is for identification purpose only. [3] The English name of Shanghai Guotai Junan Haojing Investments Management Limited is for identification purpose only.

