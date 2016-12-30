Zomedica Completes First Tranche Closing of Equity Financing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX-V:ZOM), a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its recently announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,657,520 common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9,986,280. An aggregate of 791,373 Common Shares have been issued for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,187,059.50. All of the Common Shares issued in connection with this financing are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire on April 30, 2017.



The balance of the offering remains ongoing, with additional tranches expected to be completed upon receipt of subscription materials and subscription funds.

Zomedica expects the proceeds raised under this financing to be used for the following purposes:

Advancement and further development of its therapeutic pipeline;

Potential acquisitions, furthering its intellectual property and associated protections;

Capital markets activities and expenditures; and

General working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Zomedica

With U.S. operations based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company targeting products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) through a ground-breaking approach that focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica is building a diversified portfolio of products comprised of the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs alongside novel drug delivery systems, devices and diagnostics. With multiple clinical veterinarians in executive management, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: sign up for investor, product and service alerts at www.ZOMEDICA.com



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential aggregate proceeds to be raised under the offering, the intended use of proceeds and the potential closing of additional tranches under the offering. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA srampertab@zomedica.com +1 647.283.3630 Barry Mire, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. bmire@renmarkfinancial.com +1 416.644.2020 or +1 514.939.3989 Media Contact Andrea Eberle aeberle@zomedica.com +1 734.369.2555