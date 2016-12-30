Stockholm County Council, New Karolinska Solna And Elekta Sign Long-Term Collaboration Agreement To Advance Cancer Care

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), Stockholm's County Council and New Karolinska Solna (NKS) have signed a 13-year collaboration agreement which focuses on innovation, joint research, and education and training within advanced radiation therapy.

The aim of the agreement is to bring significant improvements in access, quality of care and clinical outcomes for patients suffering from cancer. As part of the agreement Elekta will exclusively equip the cancer center and radiation therapy departments of New Karolinska Solna and Södersjukhuset (Stockholm South General Hospital).

Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO, says: "We look very much forward to collaborating closely with Karolinska and Södersjukhuset. NKS and Elekta both have the ambition to address the Stockholm region's quality and capacity challenges in cancer care and to support the advancement and research in radiation therapy. This collaboration agreement will impact and improve the lives of thousands of patients."

New Karolinska is the leading-edge hospital next to Karolinska University Hospital in Solna. In order to provide highly specialized health care with focus on its patients, Stockholm County Council will order advanced linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders and Elekta's complete suite of software solutions. The project will also include a long-term service and support agreement.

Elekta has already made a historic contribution to medical innovation at Karolinska. The late Lars Leksell, the inventor of stereotactic radiosurgery, was Professor of Neurosurgery at the Institute and at Karolinska University Hospital, where he developed Leksell Gamma Knife and other significant innovations, while leading the neurosurgery department at Karolinska.

This agreement is the final confirmation of the public tender, which Elekta originally announced on May 25, 2016.

The initial order value is approximately SEK 350 million, excluding additional options for equipment and services over the 13-year lifetime of the agreement. SEK 198 million of the order value will be booked during the third quarter of Elekta's fiscal year.

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.

Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.elekta.com.

