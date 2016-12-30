MiMedx Files Lawsuits Against Two Additional Former Sales Employees For Breach of Contractual Obligations

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and Dental sectors of healthcare, today announced that the Company has filed lawsuits for breach of contractual and common law obligations against two former sales employees.

Parker H. "Pete" Petit, Chairman and CEO, said, "As announced in our press release of December 15, 2016, we terminated the employment of and filed lawsuits against two sales employees, Jess Kruchoski and Luke Tornquist, for breaches of common law and contractual obligations to MiMedx. Through further investigation, the Company has determined that two additional sales employees engaged in acts warranting termination of employment as well as other actions. Correspondingly, lawsuits have now been filed against these two former sales employees, Michael Fox and Harold Purdy. Additionally, we have taken disciplinary action against a small number of other individuals in our sales organization who were also found to be associated with this or similar improper acts."

Bill Taylor, President and COO, stated, "The Company took employment actions with various other employees based on the degree of transgression and the openness and willingness of these employees to cooperate in the Company's investigation. No legal actions have been taken with individuals who have cooperated and have been truthful with the Company during the investigation."

Petit added, "It is important to note that the two new lawsuits and the recent terminations were not related to allegations made against the Company by Mr. Kruchoski and Mr. Tornquist. The investigations conducted by our Board of Directors and MiMedx management found no merit to the actions alleged in the lawsuit filed by Messrs. Kruchoski and Tornquist. Nonetheless, when an employee violates the duty of loyalty and contractual obligations by selling competitive products or other products, employment actions must be taken. Although the sales employees who participated in these violations were a very small number of the more than 300 employees in our sales organization, we are always disappointed when individuals choose to follow self-serving financial motives rather than adhere to the high standards of conduct and compliance that we foster and instill at MiMedx."

The Company has been notified that another large supplier of human tissue products has terminated a member of their sales leadership, namely Lex Harris, for being involved in a similar untoward sales scheme. Mr. Harris was terminated by MiMedx over two years ago, and the Company has determined that he was involved with a few members of the MiMedx sales organization in recruiting for and perpetrating this scheme. MiMedx previously filed a lawsuit against Mr. Harris on December 12, 2016.

MiMedx® is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of patent protected and proprietary regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other human birth tissues, such as amniotic fluid, umbilical cord and placental collagen, and human skin and bone. "Innovations in Regenerative Biomaterials" is the framework behind our mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. We process the human amniotic membrane utilizing our proprietary PURION® Process, to produce a safe and effective implant. MiMedx proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx is the leading supplier of amniotic tissue, having supplied over 700,000 allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare.

This press release includes statements that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. Such statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the litigation brought against various persons. These statements are based on current information and belief, and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include the normal risks of litigation, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, and its most recent Form 10Q filing. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company does not undertake to update them in any manner except as may be required by the Company's disclosure obligations in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the federal securities laws.

