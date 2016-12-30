 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cambridge-Based Jounce Files for $75 Million IPO



12/30/2016 10:25:24 AM

Jounce Therapeutics, a preclinical immuno-oncology biotech targeting inducible T-cell co-stimulators, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.

The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $17 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JNCE. J.P. Morgan and Cowen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

