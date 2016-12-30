Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Cambridge-Based
Jounce
Files for $75 Million IPO
Tweet
12/30/2016 10:25:24 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Jounce Therapeutics, a preclinical immuno-oncology biotech targeting inducible T-cell co-stimulators, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.
The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $17 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JNCE. J.P. Morgan and Cowen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Read at
Renaissance Capital
Read at
Reuters
Related News
Cambridge Startup
Jounce
Lands $2.5 Billion Deal With Biotech's Best Friend
Celgene
(CELG)
Biotech Pros Say The Sector Is Poised For A Comeback In 2017
Jounce
Appoints
Stephen Farrand, Ph.D.
, To Chief Technical Officer
Armed With IPO Cash, CRISPR Biotechs Grow Gene-Editing Tech
Adimab LLC.
Announces Two New Partnerships And Commercial Licenses With
Eli Lilly
(LLY),
Kite Pharma
(KITE) And
Jounce
CanniMed
Completes Initial Public Offering
Jounce
Presents Data Highlighting Advances From Two Programs In Its Immuno-Oncology Pipeline At The 2016
AACR
Annual Meeting
Visterra, Inc.
Gears Up For IPO
Jounce
Appoints
Elizabeth Trehu, M.D.
, To Chief Medical Officer
CanniMed
Files Final Prospectus And Announces Pricing For Initial Public Offering
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Renaissance Capital
•
Reuters
•
Jounce Therapeutics
•
Biotech/Pharma - IPO