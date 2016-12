Cambridge-Based Jounce Files for $75 Million IPO

Jounce Therapeutics, a preclinical immuno-oncology biotech targeting inducible T-cell co-stimulators, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $17 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JNCE. J.P. Morgan and Cowen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.