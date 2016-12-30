|
Solid as a Rock, RAUMEDIC Continues U.S. Hiring Spree in 2017
12/30/2016 8:28:06 AM
RAUMEDIC, a family-owned German company, is nearing its first anniversary at its $27 million development and production facility in western North Carolina and plans to hire in 2017.
The 60,000-square-foot plant, in the Henderson County town of Mills River, produces medical and pharmaceutical plastic and rubber components. When it opened in January 2016 it became the company’s U.S. headquarters and its first North American production facility.
