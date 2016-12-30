Apollo Endosurgery Completes Merger With Lpath (LPTN); Initiates Trading on NASDAQ as ‘APEN’

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”), a leader in less invasive medical
devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, today announced
that it has completed its merger transaction with Lpath, Inc. (“Lpath”,
Nasdaq: LPTN).
With the completion of the merger today, Lpath was renamed Apollo
Endosurgery, Inc. and will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market
under the symbol ‘APEN’ on December 30, 2016.
Following the closing of the merger and a 1-for-5.5 reverse stock split,
the combined company has approximately 10.7 million shares of common
stock outstanding. The stockholders of Apollo received common stock
representing approximately 95.9% of the outstanding shares and
the stockholders of Lpath retained approximately 4.1% of the combined
company. Concurrent with the closing of the merger, certain stockholders
of Apollo invested $29 million of new equity in the combined company,
which is included in the 95.9% ownership of previous Apollo stockholders.
“Apollo has an exciting product and technology portfolio from which to
advance the interventional treatment of obesity through less invasive
procedures. We are grateful for the continued confidence and support of
Apollo’s stockholders as we take this next step in the development of
our company,” commented Todd Newton, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a
medical device company focused on less invasive therapies for the
treatment of obesity, a condition facing over 500 million people
globally, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. Our device based
therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus
lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs.
Apollo's products are offered in over 80 countries today. For more
information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements
in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially
different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially include: the advancement of Apollo
products; development of enhancements to Apollo’s existing product and
technologies; market acceptance of Apollo’s products; and statements
relating to the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations,
Apollo’s ability to support the adoption of its endo-bariatric products
and its ability to broaden its product portfolio as well as other
factors detailed in Apollo’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (file
no. 333-214059) and Apollo’s periodic reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, or SEC. Copies of reports filed with the SEC
are posted on Apollo’s website and are available from Apollo without
charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as
required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.