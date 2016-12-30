 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A New Kid On The Consumer Genomics Block



12/30/2016 7:49:36 AM

Genos entered the consumer genetics field as an underdog on Thursday, unveiling a sequencing service that is more comprehensive, but two-and-a-half times the price of the industry standard kit from 23andMe.

After several years of R&D and a six-month beta run, customers will now decide whether it’s unique value propositions can justify the cost. Successful or not, the Complete Genomics spin-out is raising some interesting questions about personal ownership of medical information and how genetic research should be conducted.

Read at MedCity News


