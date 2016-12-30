 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Looking Forward: This is Why 2017 Could Be a Breakout Year For Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)



12/30/2016 7:49:15 AM

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) updated its presentation to include the November scripts last week. Growth was solid for most of November, with the exception of the Thanksgiving week, which probably reduced the total number of scripts by 200-300 for the whole month. The Thanksgiving week was followed by a strong rebound and weekly scripts reached a new all-time high on December 2.

