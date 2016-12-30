|
Why This Clinical Stage Biotech Should Be on Your Radar
12/30/2016 7:48:15 AM
As most investors know, timing is everything and right now it is time to buy beaten down stocks that have become bargains due to tax loss selling.
Beaten down stocks often rally into January when tax loss selling has ended and could rise even more than expected due to short covering.
ImmunoGen has a strong balance sheet with nearly $200 million in cash and it also has numerous partnerships and pipeline candidates.
