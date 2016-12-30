 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why This Clinical Stage Biotech Should Be on Your Radar



12/30/2016 7:48:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As most investors know, timing is everything and right now it is time to buy beaten down stocks that have become bargains due to tax loss selling.

Beaten down stocks often rally into January when tax loss selling has ended and could rise even more than expected due to short covering.

ImmunoGen has a strong balance sheet with nearly $200 million in cash and it also has numerous partnerships and pipeline candidates.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 