It’s No Iron Man Suit, But Could This Futuristic Smart Wearable Help Seniors Move?



12/30/2016 7:36:58 AM

Superflex, a “powered” clothing startup that was spun out of SRI International, the well-known robotics nonprofit, announced earlier this week that it has raised $9.6 million in a Series A round of funding.

The Menlo Park, California-based company is developing a lightweight, connected apparel that can be worn underneath regular clothing. It’s called “powered” because integrated electric circuits throughout the apparel act as muscles providing strength and mobility to the body’s actual muscles and joints.

The funding round was led by Japanese venture firm Global Brain — its first in the U.S. — with participation from seed investors, Horizons Ventures and Root Ventures, and new investment from Sinovation Ventures.

