Great Basin Scientific Stock Symbol Temporarily Changed To GBSND

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Basin Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB:GBSND), a molecular diagnostics company, announced today that its stock is currently trading under a temporary symbol of GBSND on the OTCQB market. The symbol will revert to GBSN on January 24, 2017. The temporary symbol is standard procedure for OTC-listed companies to notify shareholders of a reverse split.



About Great Basin Scientific

Great Basin Scientific is a molecular diagnostics company that commercializes breakthrough chip-based technologies. The Company is dedicated to the development of simple, yet powerful, sample-to-result technology and products that provide fast, multiple-pathogen diagnoses of infectious diseases. The Company’s vision is to make molecular diagnostic testing so simple and cost-effective that every patient will be tested for every serious infection, reducing misdiagnoses, and significantly limiting the spread of infectious disease. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.gbscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s continuing business efforts related to its products, including but not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the reverse stock split and increase in authorized shares, the Company’s development plans and other similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history and history of losses; (ii) our ability to develop and commercialize new products and the timing of commercialization; (iii) our ability to obtain capital when needed; and (iv) other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Great Basin Scientific specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

