Good Enough To Eat: Edible Battery Has Potential For Powering Medical Devices, Carnegie Mellon University Study
12/30/2016 7:28:10 AM
At a press conference organised by the American Chemical Society, Bettinger discussed polymers as they apply to batteries for ingestible medical devices. It’s a far cry from the advice we’ve been given outlining how dangerous batteries are if ingested but these are a different type of product altogether and may one day aid diagnosis and treatment.
Made with melanin pigments which is naturally found in skin, hair and eyes, this substance protects the body from damage by absorbing UV light to see off free radicals.
