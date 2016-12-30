Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Sends $140M to Intarcia for HIV Version of Pump

|
Intarcia Therapeutics, a Boston biotech that’s developing a tiny, implantable drug-delivery pump for type 2 diabetes, is now broadening its focus to HIV backed by as much as $140 million in grant and equity funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
About $90 million of the money is non-dilutive and is being used to develop an HIV version of the pump. The other $50 million from the Gates Foundation is a part of $206 million in add-on Series EE funding that Intarcia announced today. The first part of the Series EE round was $215 million.
