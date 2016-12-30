 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The U.S. Has Issued Outlines For Connected Medical Device Security



12/30/2016 7:19:02 AM

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) issued recommended guidelines for the security of connected medical devices, reports The Verge.

The recommendations are meant to provide device manufacturers with a set of practices to ensure that devices remain secure after they are put to use. As all manner of devices gain increased connectivity, manufacturers must consider the implications of that connectivity and take measures to safeguard the devices, especially when those devices play such necessary roles for users.

