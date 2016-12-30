|
Competition For Mylan (MYL)'s Generic Concerta Is Limited
12/30/2016 7:17:45 AM
With Mylan NV announcing the launch of generic Concerta earlier than expected in the United States, BTIG’s Timothy Chiang expressed optimism regarding the stock, stating that the company was likely to benefit from this launch.
Chiang maintained a Buy rating on the company, with a price target of $55.
Significant Opportunity
“With Mylan launching on all four strengths of generic Concerta, we believe this could be a significant product opportunity, given that competition in this market is quite limited,” the analyst mentioned.
