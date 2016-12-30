 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Competition For Mylan (MYL)'s Generic Concerta Is Limited



12/30/2016 7:17:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
With Mylan NV announcing the launch of generic Concerta earlier than expected in the United States, BTIG’s Timothy Chiang expressed optimism regarding the stock, stating that the company was likely to benefit from this launch.

Chiang maintained a Buy rating on the company, with a price target of $55.

Significant Opportunity

“With Mylan launching on all four strengths of generic Concerta, we believe this could be a significant product opportunity, given that competition in this market is quite limited,” the analyst mentioned.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 