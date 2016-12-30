 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Abbott (ABT)’s $25B St. Jude Medical (STJ) Tie-up Approved in China



12/30/2016 7:16:56 AM

Anti-trust regulators in China today granted conditional approval to the $25 billion tie-up of Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and St. Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ).

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the approval is conditioned on the sale of St. Jude’s small vessel closure device business; the companies would have 20 days from the close of their deal to execute the sale of the vascular closure unit and related assets, according to an online translation of the announcement.

Read at MassDevice


