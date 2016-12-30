 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Stryker (SYK) Poised For Long-Term Gains



12/30/2016 7:14:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
I recently wrote an article about the medical device and technology company Baxter (NYSE:BAX), analyzing its growth prospects and its recent acquisition of Claris. You can find that article here. While analyzing the ROIC of some of Baxter's competitors, one of them stood out. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a pure-play medical technology company and has had a consistently outstanding ROIC over the last several years. For that reason, I think it merits a look at their investment prospects.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
Stryker
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 