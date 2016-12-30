|
Stryker (SYK) Poised For Long-Term Gains
12/30/2016 7:14:46 AM
I recently wrote an article about the medical device and technology company Baxter (NYSE:BAX), analyzing its growth prospects and its recent acquisition of Claris. You can find that article here. While analyzing the ROIC of some of Baxter's competitors, one of them stood out. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a pure-play medical technology company and has had a consistently outstanding ROIC over the last several years. For that reason, I think it merits a look at their investment prospects.
