Here’s Why Your Plans To Lose Weight This Year Could Be Doomed
12/30/2016 7:13:20 AM
Your own gut might be undermining your New Year's resolution to lose weight.
Bacteria in the human digestive tract, sometimes referred to as "microbiomes," "microbiota" or "gut bacteria," are an increasingly popular subject among scientists. It has been linked to everything from food allergies, to neurodegenerative disease, to obesity and weight loss.
Now, research suggests microbiota can even hamper efforts to lose weight in the early days of a new diet.
