 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Four Cancer-Killing Viruses To Watch In 2017



12/30/2016 7:06:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Cancer-killing viruses are specially engineered versions of naturally occurring viruses that are programmed to home in on cancer cells and kill them without harming normal tissues. This is a branch of immuno-oncology that has been overshadowed by more fruitful endeavors, such as the immune checkpoint inhibitors Opdivo (nivolumab) from Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) from Merck , both of which are now certified cancer blockbusters. But several companies are developing cancer-killing viruses, known in the scientific community as “oncolytic” viruses, and some of those efforts are starting to show promise.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 