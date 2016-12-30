 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Syndrome Linked To Smoking Weed Spikes In States With Legalized Marijuana



12/30/2016 7:04:11 AM

On a recent shift in the ER, after multiple rounds of medicine to control his nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, a patient explained to me that he had been smoking marijuana daily over the past 5-10 years. He also stated that he would often take hot showers and baths to help control his symptoms.

At this point--after describing how hot showers relieved his symptoms--it was clear to me that he was suffering from a poorly understood condition that some long term heavy pot smokers experience, now known as cannabis hyperemesis syndrome or CHS.

