FDA Approval of Aurobindo (AUROBINDOP.BO)'s Two Drugs Sends Stock Up

Aurobindo Pharma has received US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) approval for two of its generic drugs, following which the company stocks gained positive traction.Ziprasidone Hydrochloride, marketed by Pfizer, is used for the treatment of schizophrenia and acute mania. Indomethacin, which is currently marketed in India by Jubilant generics, is used to treat fever, swelling, pain and stiffness.