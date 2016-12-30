Employer:
FDA
Approval of
Aurobindo
(
AUROBINDOP.BO
)'s Two Drugs Sends Stock Up
Tweet
12/30/2016 6:52:48 AM
Aurobindo Pharma has received US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) approval for two of its generic drugs, following which the company stocks gained positive traction.
Ziprasidone Hydrochloride, marketed by Pfizer, is used for the treatment of schizophrenia and acute mania. Indomethacin, which is currently marketed in India by Jubilant generics, is used to treat fever, swelling, pain and stiffness.
Read at
News Release
Read at
Business Standard
