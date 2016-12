Stem Cell Company Cellular Dynamics Expands and Relocates New Headquarters

Cellular Dynamics International intends to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Verona, WI, and move its operations there, according to a company proposal posted on the city’s website. Verona is a suburb of Madison, WI, where the company, known as CDI, is currently based.The facility would be both a research and cell-manufacturing center, and would also house offices and meeting space, according to the 16-page document.