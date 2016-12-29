|
Eurofins Acquires Villapharma In Spain
12/29/2016 12:08:09 PM
Eurofins Reinforces Its Footprint In Discovery Pharmacology With The Acquisition Of Villapharma In Spain
Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) a world leader in providing analytical support to the global pharmaceutical industry, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Villapharma Research SL (“Villapharma”) in Spain. The transaction is expected to close in February 2017, upon fulfilment of customary closing conditions.
Villapharma provides organic synthesis and medicinal chemistry services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the discovery and optimization of potential new drug candidates. Founded in 2003, Villapharma employs 86 staff at its laboratory in Murcia and runs a research outsourcing business model for its clients. The company expects to generate more than EUR 6m of revenues in 2016 with EBITDA margins compatible with Group objective.
Villapharma’s offering is complementary to Eurofins’ existing competencies as a leading provider of pharmaceutical discovery services, currently focused primarily on safety pharmacology, ADME and target pathways. The transaction therefore expands the Group’s services into a more comprehensive offering and further strengthens its service proposition for the pharma/biotech industry.
Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: “The addition of Villapharma adds another spectrum of new services that Eurofins can now offer to our clients. To benefit from the trend in the discovery pharmacology field for outsourcing to CROs, Eurofins is expanding its portfolio and footprint in this industry. This transaction is another demonstration of Eurofins’ commitment to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of laboratory services in the industry.”
Comment from Dr. José Manuel Villalgordo, Villapharma Research CEO: “With the integration of Villapharma into the large Eurofins group, the company expands its portfolio of services from hit finding to pre-clinical drug candidates.”
