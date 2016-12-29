Mallinckrodt (MNK) To Report Earnings Results For Transition Period Of Oct. 1, 2016, To Dec. 30, 2016, On Feb. 7, 2017

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today it will report earnings results for the transition period of Oct. 1, 2016, to Dec. 30, 2016, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed in three ways:

At the Mallinckrodt website: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors.

website: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors. By telephone: For both listen-only participants and those who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is (877) 359-9508. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is (224) 357-2393. Callers will need to provide the Conference ID of 42905158.

Through an audio replay: A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 , and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Dial-in numbers for U.S.-based participants are (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367. Participants outside the U.S. should use the replay dial-in number of (404) 537-3406. All callers will be required to provide the Conference ID of 42905158.

The transition period results from the previously announced change in the company's fiscal year, effective in 2017, to the last Friday in December from the last Friday in September. The subsequent first full fiscal year will end on Dec. 29, 2017, with Mallinckrodt's current "4/5/4" reporting convention remaining the same.

